Major General Aharon Haliva, the commander of the IDF Military Intelligence Directorate, took responsibility for the intelligence failure to predict and stop the Hamas attack on Simchat Torah in which 1,400 Israelis were massacred.

"In all my visits to the Military Intelligence Directorate's units in the last eleven days, I sat down and emphasized that the beginning of the war was an intelligence failure. The Military Intelligence Directorate failed in its mission to warn of the terrorist attack carried out by Hamas," he said.

"We failed in our most important mission and as the head of the Military Intelligence Directorate, I bear full responsibility for that failure. What needs to be investigated, we will investigate as deeply as possible and draw the necessary conclusions. But right now, our entire focus is on only one task - to fight back and win!" Haliva said.