Defense Minister Yoav Gallant arrived this morning (Tuesday) at the Nevatim Air Force base and spoke to the pilots, aircrew members, and technicians of the 'Adir' fighter squadron. The commander of the base, Brigadier General Yotam Sigler, detailed to the minister the pilots' extensive operational activity in the most recent days of fighting in Gaza.

Gallant said at the end of the visit: "I met the pilots, the navigators, the operators, the aircrews, and the ground crews. We have something to be proud of, the enlistment rate is far greater than 100 percent and the corps carries out its missions very successfully."

"Our planes reach each and every point, this aircraft has many missions - but each missile has an address. We will reach each and every Hamas member," he said.

"Hamas members have two options: either die where they are or surrender unconditionally, there is no third option. We will wipe out the Hamas organization and strip it of all its capabilities," Gallant concluded.