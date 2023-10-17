The State Prosecutor's Office says that the brutal and barbaric attack by Hamas terrorists necessitates a stricter punishment of illegal residents, according to Reshet Bet.

Until now, relying on the ruling of the Supreme Court from 2014, which made it very easy for Israel to enter illegally for work purposes, the State would seek between a suspended sentence to five months of imprisonment for an illegal who entered for work purposes.

Now the Prosecutor's Office says imprisonment for illegals should be between one month and half a year. The penalty established by law for the offense of illegal entry is a year in prison.

In the appeal filed by the Prosecutor's Office against a suspended prison sentence handed down to two Palestinian Authority Arabs who were captured in Netanya, the Office said: "The State of Israel has been at war for the past week after an unprecedented, brutal, and barbaric attack on settlements in the south, on civilians and soldiers, by Hamas terrorists who infiltrated Israel from the Gaza Strip. The threat also extends to the north and Judea and Samaria."

The appeal filed by the attorney's office also shows that until the attack in the south, the police prosecution would not file charges against illegal residents until they were caught three times, and following the attack in the settlements surrounding Gaza, the police prosecution division immediately ordered to change its directive, and file charges against an illegal Palestinian Authority resident already upon his first illegal entry into Israel.