Israel Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai on Tuesday morning held a situational assessment attended by members of the police's senior command and others in significant positions.

Shabtai spoke about the incitement rampant among Israeli Arabs during the war, warning, "Anyone who incites against the State of Israel, its symbols of government, its elected officials, its soldiers, or its police officers should know that Israel Police will deal harshly with him, with zero tolerance."

"The numbers show us that the interrogations and development division of the police, both the national team and the district teams, are working determinedly and with professionalism on the issue of incitement.

"Israel Police sees utmost importance in stopping the support for Hamas ISIS, and certainly if that support comes from elements within Israeli Arab society, who are residents of the country whose soldiers and police officers protect them every day of the year, just like it protects and fights for the safety of all of its residents."

"Support for any terror organization will not be ignored by me. You have been warned."

During the meeting, Shabtai reiterated the instruction to commanders to refresh their forces' preparedness for handling the various types of terror incidents, in light of the many warnings. He also emphasized the importance of operational preparedness, the forces' preparedness, the forces' protection, and increasing coordination with the various bodies who are on the ground during the war.