Giora Zaltz, head of the Upper Galilee Council, says that most of the residents of the northern border area have left their homes for fear that another front will open against Hezbollah.

"It is very difficult to find the right balance between the tension and vigilance and this is a very deceptive silence, because even the small local events, with a reaction here and there, can develop in a few hours into a big event," Zaltz said in an interview with 103FM.

According to him, "We have 30 towns and between 15 and 20 percent have remained in their homes. In settlements adjacent to a fence, the percentages are lower. Most of the residents who do not engage in agriculture are either in the emergency teams or have already evacuated. In our opinion, this is the right thing and we should congratulate the State for letting us into the circle of support."