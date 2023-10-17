US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, during his visit to Tel Aviv this past week, catalogued some of what he called Hamas’s “countless acts of terror in a litany of brutality and inhumanity,” specifying, “babies slaughtered, bodies desecrated, young people burned alive, women raped, parents executed in front of their children, children in front of their parents.” Secretary Blinken was shown photographs of this unspeakable savagery from the southern communities of Israel in 2023, and not from the Warsaw Ghetto under Nazi occupation in 1940. A majority of the 1300 victims were veteran residents of Kibbutzim, Moshavim, and a string of small towns like Ofakim and Sderot and villages adjacent to the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip.

As more details of the barbaric and murderous attacks by the Palestinian Arab terror organization Hamas are documented and shown to the world, the leaders of Hamas, the heads of the Iranian Regime, and their paymasters in the Qatar Regime and the Palestinian Authority lead by Mohammed Abbas are equally responsible and accessories to these unspeakable crimes. The murder, torture, mutilation of bodies, and sexual crimes against innocent Jewish children, women, men, and elderly are nothing less than a pogrom reminiscent of the Holocaust and the Nazi’s genocidal war against the Jewish people.

Since its inception, the Palestinian Arab terror organization Hamas has openly and consistently declared its determination to annihilate Israel and murder Jews. The ideology of Hamas quotes a disputed hadith in its founding charter stating explicitly “The hour of judgment shall not come until the Muslims fight the Jews and kill them, so that the Jews hide behind trees and stones, and each tree and stone will say: ‘O Muslim, o servant of Allah, there is a Jew behind me, come and kill him.’” Hamas’ ideology echoes and is reminiscent of classical European antisemitism and Nazi ideology, which incited to commit genocide of the Jewish people. The Hamas Palestinian Arab terrorists are modern day torchbearers of the Nazi ideology that committed genocide against the Jewish people during the Holocaust.

The common thread unifying the desire for the total destruction of Jews is shared by both the radical Islamism of Hamas and Nazi ideology. This common bond of “purifying” humanity of any Jewish presence promoted and upheld by radical Islamism and Nazi ideology began during the early decades of the previous century. One cannot deny the nearly identical ideological and doctrinal models used by the Nazis and todays Hamas who promote the total annihilation of Jews and the state of Israel. Nazi ideology spoke of “redemptive anti-Semitism”, namely a form of anti-Semitism that explains all in the world by offering a form of “redemption” by exterminating and purifying humanity of the Jews. Hamas provides the same rational for murdering Jews and Israelis in particular. Hamas religious and political leaders broadcast daily sermons of incitement to murder Jews promising heaven and redemption for those that carry out this call to rid the world of Jews.

The shift of redemptive antisemitism from Nazi Germany to parts of the Arab world after World War II, is not merely a supplementary feature of modern radical Islamism, but lies instead at its ideological core. This modern manifestation of redemptive anti-Semitism has been willingly adopted and inculcated within the Palestinian Hamas Arab terror organization as we have witnessed this past week.

The connection between the Palestinian Arabs and the Nazi regime in Germany however runs much deeper. A key player was the Grand Mufti of Jerusalem, Haj Amin al-Husseini who met covertly with representatives of the Nazi SS intelligence arm during the late 1930s, and not coincidently with Otto Adolf Eichmann, who was a German-Austrian Nazi SS-Obersturmbannführer and one of the major implementers of the Holocaust’s systematic annihilation and extermination of European Jewry. An interesting footnote to Al-Husseini’s family lineage; Yasser Arafat, deceased leader of the Palestinian Liberation Organization, an organization that was dedicated to the murdering of Jews and the destruction of the State of Israel, was a first nephew of Al-Husseini.

What starts with the Jews never ends with the Jews. The first airplane that was hijacked was an Israeli airplane, and today at every airport at every country in the world, we now line up for security checks, so the world should be concerned. The danger of dismissing the axis of Jew hatred as personified by the Palestinian Arab Hamas terror organization, the heads of the Iranian Regime, their paymasters in the Qatar Regime and the Palestinian Authority lead by Mohammed Abbas lies in there inherent danger for the whole world as today’s modern torch bearers of Nazism.

Jews throughout the world also must not be confused. What transpired this past week is not only a conflict, not only a war, but part of our historical struggle against those that want to annihilate the Jewish people.





Ron Jagergrew up in the South Bronx of New York City, making Aliyah in 1980. Served for 25 years in the IDF as a Mental Health Field Officer in operational units. Prior to retiring was Commander of the Central Psychiatric Clinic for Reserve Solders at Tel-Hashomer. Since retiring has been involved in strategic consultancy to NGO's and communities in the Gaza Envelope on resiliency projects to assist first responders and communities. Ron has written numerous articles for outlets in Israel and abroad focusing on Israel and the Jewish world.

