Belgian police have succeeded in neutralizing a suspect in the Monday murder of two Swedish nationals, reports said.

The suspect is a man of Tunisian descent.

According to BBC, the man was shot in a café in the Schaerbeek neighbourhood. Though Belgian prosecutors reported the incident, they could not confirm whether the man was the attacker.

Belgian Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden said that the shot individual was likely to be the suspect, and may be have died on the way to hospital. She also told VRT that the weapon found on the suspect was the same as the one used in the Monday attack.

AP reported that the man was a "a suspected Tunisian extremist," and quoted Verlinden as telling VRT, "We have the good news that we found the individual" and that the weapon believed to have been used in the attack was recovered.

Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said that the attacker was a Tunisian living illegally in Belgium, and confirmed that the he used a military weapon in the attack and that a third victim suffered serious injuries.