The NBA’s Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday evening held a moment of silence for the victims of Hamas’ attack on Israel, before they hosted Israeli team Maccabi Ra'anana for a preseason game.

“Fans in attendance tonight joined the Cleveland Cavaliers and Maccabi Ra'anana in a moment of silence and prayerful thought for the innocent lives lost in the heinous terrorist attacks that occurred last week in Israel,” the Cavaliers wrote in a post on X.

Maccabi Ra'anana is currently on a tour in the US, playing several NBA teams in preseason action. Last week, Ra’anana visited the Brooklyn Nets, who similarly held a moment of silence for the victims of the Hamas attack in Israel.

“The Brooklyn Nets and Barclays Center condemn the terrorist attacks and mourn the senseless loss of life in Israel. We stand together against terror and our thoughts are with all who have been impacted by these tragic events,” the Nets wrote on X.

In addition, Israeli singer Noa Kirel, who represented Israel in the Eurovision Song Contest, sang Israel’s national anthem, Hatikvah, and concluded with the words “Am Yisrael Chai”.

The National Basketball Association (NBA) was one of several professional sports leagues which condemned the attack in Israel. The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) said they “mourn the horrific loss of life in Israel and condemn these acts of terrorism.”

“We stand with the people of Israel and pray for peace for the entire region,” the statement added.

Maccabi Ra'anana will conclude its tour in the US with a game in Minneapolis against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night.