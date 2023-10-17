US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke on Monday with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

In a statement following the call, the Pentagon said that the purpose of the call was “to continue discussions on Israel's operations to restore security following Hamas brutal October 7 attack.”

“The Secretary reiterated the US commitment to continue expediting security assistance and preventing conflict escalation. Secretary Austin emphasized civilian safety and thanked the Minister for efforts to restore safe drinking water access in Gaza,” the statement added.

Austin and Gallant have been in regular contact since the deadly Hamas attack on Israel on October 7. Last week, Austin visited Israel and met Gallant.

On Monday, Gallant met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at his office in the Kirya base in Tel Aviv.