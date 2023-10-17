Ra'am chairman MK Mansour Abbas on Monday called on the Arab public in Israel to exercise restraint, act responsibly and maintain law and order.

In his address to the Arab public, Abbas asked that they refrain from violent activity or from inciting to violent activity and not to heed the calls to join the fight against Israel. In doing so, Abbas alluded to the call of Hamas leaders on Israeli Arabs to take part in terrorist attacks.

"Despite the current reality, the Arab leadership continues to support the concept of peace and coexistence of Jews and Arabs," said Abbas.

He urged the Israeli government to allow the transfer of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.

In addition, Abbas repeated his call to the Palestinian Arab terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip to release the Israeli abductees. "The religion of Islam does not allow believers to keep women, children and the elderly captive."

Abbas published similar messages on October 7, the day of the Hamas attack, and on October 10 he called for the release of the non-combatant hostages.