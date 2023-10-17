The IDF struck terror targets and military infrastructure of the Hezbollah terrorist organization in Lebanon overnight Monday, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said.

The strikes were in response to fire from Lebanon towards Israel on Monday.

On Monday evening, around 6:00 p.m., shots were fired toward several IDF posts along the Lebanese border. In addition, an anti-tank missile was fired at an IDF tank.

No IDF injuries were reported. The IDF responded with artillery fire toward the origins of the fire.

The Hezbollah terrorist organization on Monday accepted responsibility for the firing from the Lebanese border towards Israel.