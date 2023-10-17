Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday evening held a conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin which dealt with the war against Hamas.

This is the first conversation between the two since Netanyahu returned to the post of Prime Minister nine months ago.

An official in the Kremlin stated that Russia is interested in bringing about a temporary calm and can promote this due to its good relations with both Israel and the Palestinian Authority.

Earlier on Monday, a Kremlin spokesman said that Putin spoke with a number of leaders, including Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad and Palestinian Authority chairman Mahmoud Abbas.

A statement issued by the Russian side following Putin’s conversation with Netanyahu said that Putin expressed his “sincere condolences” to the families and friends of deceased Israelis and emphasized “his strong rejection and condemnation of any actions that victimize the civilian population.”

"Putin proposed steps that Russia would take to help calm the spirits, prevent further escalation and a humanitarian disaster in the Gaza Strip. He informed Netanyahu of the talks he had with the leaders of the Palestinian Authority, Egypt, Iran and Syria."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said in a statement on Monday night, “Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke tonight with Russian President Vladimir Putin.”

“The Prime Minister made it clear that Israel had been attacked by brutal and abhorrent murderers, had gone to war determined and united, and would not stop until it had destroyed Hamas's military and governing capabilities,” the statement added.