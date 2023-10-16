Defense Minister Yoav Galant met this evening (Monday) with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken at his office in Kirya.

The meeting was attended by the director general of the Ministry of Defense Eyal Zamir, the head of the Strategy Division in the IDF, Major General Eliezer Toledano, and other senior officials in the defense establishment.

In their meeting, which was the second since the outbreak of the war, the two discussed the operations of the IDF and the security establishment to eliminate infrastructure and Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip.

Minister Gallant expressed his appreciation to the Secretary of State Blinken for the public and unqualified support of the American administration and his personal commitment to Israel's security.

"We are hosting the American Secretary of State here today for the second time during the week. In my conversations, I emphasized and will emphasize to the Secretary that this war is a war in which we will win. We will win, because the people of Israel must win. We will not stop the war until we bring the achievements and complete the mission which the State of Israel must undertake," Gallant said.

He added, "First of all, and above all considerations, we are committed to our citizens and our soldiers who are on both sides of the border. We will reach all places and win this war."

"Mr. Secretary, thank you for coming. We always knew that the United States is a great ally, but today, the people of Israel and in the world see it with their own eyes. You are here, for the second time this week, senior American officials are here everyday, and the American flag waves in the mediterranean - we know what is the meaning," he said.

"Let me tell you, Mr. Secretary, this will be a long war, the price will be high, but we are going to win- for Israel, for the Jewish people and for the values that both countries believe in."