A barrage of rockets was launched by Gaza terrorists shortly before 8 pm this evening (Monday), the third such barrage launched at central Israel today. A fourth barrage was then launched at about 9:45 p.m.

In the first barrage, at about 4:45 pm, Jerusalem was also targeted by multiple rockets. The red alert sirens interrupted the opening of the Knesset's Winter Session and forced MKs to enter a bomb shelter. The Knesset session was resumed after about ten minutes.

A fire was started by a rocket strike in Beit Shemesh during this first barrage, and a 40-year-old woman was moderately wounded by rocket shrapnel in the Holon area.

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Moshe Malka, who responded to the scene, reported, "The injured woman was lying on the road and had suffered injuries from shrapnel in her limbs. We administered initial medical treatment, which included controlling the bleeding. Subsequently, she was transported by ambulance to the hospital."

The second rocket barrage on Tel Aviv occurred at about 5:15 pm, shortly after the first barrage.

No injuries were reported from the second and third barrages, or from the fourth barrage so far.