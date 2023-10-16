Sara Netanyahu, the wife of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, paid a condolence visit today (Monday) to the home of the family of the late Yonatan Chai Azulai, who was murdered in the Hamas terrorist attack on Simchat Torah.

Yonatan was named for Yoni Netanyahu, the older brother of Prime Minister Netanyahu, who was killed while leading the famous rescue of Jewish hostages in Entebbe in 1976. Yonatan's late father worked as Sara Netanyahu's driver and the Netanyahu and Azulai families have been friends for many years.

Netanyahu hugged Linda and the grieving family members and sought to strengthen them in their most difficult time. "My heart is with you, the heart of the whole nation is with you. Yonatan was a wonderful guy, a handsome, cute boy. He was a combat soldier in the Kfir Brigade who dreamed all his life of being a combat soldier in the IDF, he fulfilled his dream and was a true friend to everyone. Even in his last hours he was brave and fought to save lives with tremendous bravery. I will always remember him, his smile, his love of life, the good years we had together."

She added, "Now is the time to take revenge on Hamas-ISIS, who are worse than the Nazis. We are all united behind the war and national effort, we are all strengthening our soldiers who are fighting until victory. We are in a tough war, but we will win a complete victory over the scoundrels who harmed us - and settle accounts with them."