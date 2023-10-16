The IDF and the Israel Dog Unit (IDU), a nonprofit specializing in search and rescue, continue to work to locate all those still missing in the aftermath of the Hamas invasion of Israel.

The search is being conducted under heavy security by the IDF, as terrorist squads are still being reported throughout the Gaza Strip region.

As part of the search, the IDU is using working dogs and its proprietary incident management software to track the operation.

An IDU spokesperson commented "We are not abandoning the families of the missing, and this job is far from done. We have been working without rest for more than a week. We embrace the families and say to them - the entire nation of Israel supports you."