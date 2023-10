The Knesset's first session since the Hamas massacre of 1,300 Israelis on Simchat Torah morning was evacuated as terrorists in the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip launched a barrage of rockets at Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, and much of central Israel Monday afternoon.

MKs were evacuated to a safe area as the barrage continued. The session was resumed after about ten minutes.

Residents of Jerusalem reported hearing loud explosions as the rockets were intercepted by the Iron Dome system.