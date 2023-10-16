Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the Knesset plenum today (Monday) as the Knesset reconvened for the first time since the Simchat Torah massacre when Hamas terrorists murdered over 1,300 Israelis.

Prime Minister Netanyahu pledged that the war will continue until a clear victory over Hamas is achieved. "There are many questions about the disaster, we will investigate everything and we have begun to apply immediate lessons, but we are focused on uniting and moving forward. It will take time, sacrifice is required, but we will win because it is about our very existence in the region."

"Our goal is a crushing victory over Hamas and the removal of its threat to Israel once and for all. The conditions [for this victory are] unity and determination. I want to thank the MKs from the coalition and from the opposition who give their backing to the war effort and work to help every citizen. I thank the citizens of Israel - Jews and non-Jews - who are fighting with sacrifice and heroism. In this campaign we are all together, all of Israel is a guarantor for one another," he said.

Netanyahu conveyed a message to Iran and Hezbollah, "Don't test us, today the price you will pay will be much heavier. I say in Hebrew what [US President Joe] Biden said, be careful."