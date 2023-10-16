The Al Aqsa Martyrs Brigade terrorist organization, the military wing of the Fatah movement that rules the Palestinian Authority in Judea and Samaria, published today (Monday) a military statement about their part in the military campaign against Israel that began on Simchat Torah, when the Hamas terrorist organization that rules the Gaza Strip massacred over 1,300 Israelis.

"We were there from the start of the 'Al Aqsa Flood' operation (Hamas' name for the massacre it committed) out of our dedication to the ideal of fighting to liberate Palestine and holy Jerusalem," the Al Aqsa Martyrs Brigade stated.

The terrorist organization emphasized that "armed struggle is the only and fastest way to liberate Palestine" and that "the unity of the rifle, the (struggle) in the field, and the firm stand of our (Palestinian) people is the only way to guarantee victory."

"The way the leadership of the (Palestinian) Authority is going, which is manifested in its flattery and surrender to the Zionist-American government and the murderous West, does not represent the Al-Aqsa Brigades and the Fatah movement.

"We will have a reckoning with those who will deceive our (Palestinian) people and plot against them, even if it takes a long time," the statement said. "We will protect our people and our struggle and we will not stop except with the liberation of Palestine."