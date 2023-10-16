US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday met with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi to discuss the war Hamas sparked with Israel on October 7, when the terror group infiltrated Jewish communities along the Gaza-Israel border and massacred and butchered infants, children, women, men, and the elderly.

In their conversation, El-Sisi said, "Mr. Secretary, you spoke about the crisis and you spoke as a Jewish person."

"Let me tell you that I am an Egyptian citizen, and I was born and brought up in a neighborhood where we had Jewish neighbors. And Jews who used to live here in Egypt not ever suffered from oppression and persecution – targeted."

"As a matter of fact, the Jews were never targeted in the Arab and Islamic region in over – throughout the whole history. It has never been the case that Jews were targeted in their old or modern history. Maybe they were persecuted in Europe – in Spain or other countries – but it did not happen in our Arab or Muslim countries," he claimed.

He also claimed that, "What is happening now and what we see now is a tidal wave that is a direct consequence of the crisis and its accumulated symptoms."