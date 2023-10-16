The Mossad has expressed support for a decision to shutter Al Jazeera's Israeli branch, Kan News reported Monday morning.

Among other things, one of the reasons is that Al Jazeera journalists reveal the locations of IDF forces.

IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant (Likud), the Foreign Ministry, and the National Security Council have all expressed support for closing Al Jazeera, due to its incitement against Israel.

According to the report, the Shin Bet holds a more reserved position, saying that it is difficult to prove the crime of incitement, but at the same time does not oppose closing Al Jazeera's Israel office.

Last week, Al Jazeera aired footage that shows the release of hostages by Hamas terrorists during the mass attack on October 7. In the video, a woman and two children who were abducted to the Gaza Strip are seen as they are set free and making their way back to Israel.

Lt. Col. Avichay Adraee, the head of the Arab media division of the IDF Spokesperson's Unit, commented on the Hamas manipulation which aired on Al Jazeera, saying, "After the entire world saw the ugly face of the barbaric organization that executed hundreds of innocent children and women in a terrible massacre, Hamas publishes a propaganda video on its mouthpieces. It is worse than ISIS and we will continue to hit it hard, without stopping."