Israel has agreed on a humanitarian ceasefire in the southern Gaza Strip, which took effect on Monday at 9:00 a.m. Reuters reported, citing Egyptian sources.

As part of the ceasefire, the Rafah Crossing into Egypt will open. A Hamas official commented on the report and claimed no information.

The Prime Minister's office denied the report and stated, "There is currently no ceasefire and humanitarian aid in the Gaza Strip in exchange for the release of foreign nationals."

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir sent a demand to Netanyahu that any concession to the Gaza Strip, such as the restoration of water supply, the entry of merchandise, or any other concession, be brought to a cabinet decision.

Yisrael Beiteinu chairman MK Avigdor Lieberman stated: "Before humanitarian aid reaches the residents of Gaza, representatives of the Red Cross must visit the Israeli hostages to ensure they are being held in proper conditions as international law dictates, only after that can we allow the transfer of humanitarian aid to the Gazans.

We may not agree to aid one-sidededly to the residents of Gaza. We are not allowed to give up on our captives," Leiberman added.

Zvika Mor, whose son has been missing since the Hamas attack, criticized: "To see the convoys of goods that are entering Gaza this morning through the Rafah crossing, it's unbelievable. Our sons and daughters are imprisoned in Gaza, and they receive goods? It's unthinkable. The residents of Gaza can only receive their first bandage after all of our captives are returned! No one is innocent, they all cover up the crimes. We call on the IDF and the government - defeat Hamas, don't stop until we are victorious with G-d's help, and until the last hostage is returned."