Israel's Defense Ministry, together with the IDF, has announced that Israelis living in more than two dozen communities on the northern border will be evacuated.

"The Israel Ministry of Defense’s National Emergency Management Authority (NEMA) and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announce the commencement of a national initiative to evacuate Israeli residents living within 2 kilometers of the Israeli-Lebanese border in 28 towns to guesthouses subsidized by the state," the Ministry and IDF said in a joint statement.

"The implementation of the program was approved by Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant. The IDF Northern Command recently notified the heads of the local municipalities regarding the decision. The program will be led by the local municipalities, the Interior Ministry, and the Ministry of Defense."