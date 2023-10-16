Former Mossad chief Yossi Cohen has called on Israel to stand firm behind its policies and not provide water to Gaza.

Speaking to Reshet Bet, Cohen said, "Do not blink in the closure, do not blink in the blockade. Bringing water into the Gaza Strip is the first blink in the Israeli policy."

"Bringing merchandise in through the Rafah Crossing is a mistake," he stressed, noting that Gazan civilians also took part in the October 7 butchering of innocent Israelis.

Cohen also emphasized that Iran was "100% involved" in the barbaric massacre on residents of Israeli communities near the Gaza border.

On the subject of the Israeli hostages still in Gaza, Cohen said that he opposes speaking with Hamas, but does not oppose various countries' efforts to broker an agreement through which Hamas would receive some measure of compensation.

"We are working to free the hostages by means of a deal - indirect negotiations with Hamas, as we have done in the past," he explained.

At the same time, he stressed, "There are rules for insanity as well, and we want to know that the hostages are being treated in accordance with international law."