It is not easy coming by reliable news when a war is on the go since each side of the conflict likes to spin its own version of what is really going on. This is true about all wars and the ones between Israel and the Arabs are no exception. News outlets tend to be obtuse and repetitive with a lot of talking heads taking up air time making it frustrating to get to the bottom of what is happening on the battlefronts.

In our day social media is providing shocking footage of up to date actions and atrocities that the major news outlets seem to censor out of their reportage a lot of the time. This is an imperfect way of getting impartial news because social media is very subjective and relies on emotional responses and sheer shock. Anyone watching the clips that are circulating finds it shocking to say the least. A lot of the current social media footage releases come from smartphone savvy Hamas terrorists who proudly post their atrocities against Israelis and the brief footage sticks in the mind. Who is not shocked by the images of the old Israeli Savta (granny) sitting stoically as she is carted off as a hostage by Hamas thugs, or the poor young woman who is pulled out of a van bleeding and dragged by her hair and shoved into the passengers seats, or the young woman pinned down on a motorbike pleading for her life, or young Israeli babies in cages, it's a long list of anti-Israeli propaganda.

All this can depress people since most people have not studied history and know little about Jewish History and Israel's history. What happened fifty or seventy five or a hundred years ago seems like a ghost ship sailing in the mists of time not to be understood or deciphered. However, to serious students of Jewish History, and of the history of modern Israel, sometimes things seem a little clearer than they do to the ordinary lay person who does not think that history is an important subject, with it often being maligned as being "boring" and hence relegated to oblivion.

While one must be very cautious about using Wikipedia as a source of reliable information about anything to do do with Judaism and be aware of its often left-wing bias against Israel, I have nevertheless found it to be a treasure house of information about many subjects since it is after all the world's largest encyclopedia with nearly seven million articles in English on various subjects compared to the average old fashioned print encyclopedias like the famous Encyclopedia Britannica that has about 80,000 articles only, by comparison.

As a student of Jewish and Israeli history I have often marvelled at the fact that approximately every decade since Israel's founding in 1948, very reliably, Israel's Arab enemies launch yet another war or a series of warring conflicts against Israel and that the Arabs have consistently lost to Israel, yet like a recurring disease they keep on revisiting and fighting Israel as if programmed to self-destruct and throw themselves at their inevitable defeat at the hands of the Israelis and the Israel Defense Forces.

As a believing Jew it is easy to understand because we know that we live in the Acharit HaYamim, the End of Days, when troubles will befall the world with astounding rapidity culminating with the Ingathering of the Jewish Exiles to the Land of Israel, the arrival of the true Jewish Messiah, and the war of Gog and Magog, the defeat of Amalek and the building of the Jewish Third Temple in Jerusalem. Seemingly everything that has transpired in recent times, in particular including all the wars in the Middle East and especially the wars the aggressive Arabs and their malicious supporters in the world have fought against Israel and its Jews, are all clear signs of the actualization of this process predicted by Torah, Rabbinic and Jewish prophecies starting thousands of years ago.

In fact the wars by the Arabs against the Jews in Eretz Yisrael, the Land of Israel, started before 1948 with Jews arriving in their ancestral homeland in the Land of Israel, in large numbers starting in the late 1800s due to rising anti-Semitism in European and Islamic countries. Olim, the Jewish settlers who arrived in Ottoman Turkish controlled Palestine until 1918 who tried to develop the land and to build villages and homes were constantly attacked by marauding Arabs. After 1918 with the advent of the British Mandate of Palestine with more Jews arriving by the 1920s and 1930s there were full blown massacres of hundreds of Jews in British-controlled Palestine with the Jews having little opportunity to defend themselves since the mostly pro-Arab British were the policing occupying power.

This Wikipedia page is a must read for anyone who needs to understand that Israel has been fighting wars constantly timed basically with every passing decade since its founding in the late 1940s:

"Since its declaration of independence in May 1948, the State of Israel has fought and won eight recognized wars with its neighbouring Arab states, two major Palestinian Arab uprisings known as the First Intifada and the Second Intifada (see Israeli–Palestinian conflict), and a broad series of other armed engagements rooted in the Arab–Israeli conflict.

Unlike the wars that Egypt, Syria, Jordan and a few other Arab states fought against Israel, the war that Hamas wages against Israel has remained unresolved in spite of a number of mini-wars between Hamas, and Hezbollah, against Israel. While Israel defeated Egypt in four major wars in 1948. 1956, 1967, 1973, and it defeated Jordan in two wars in 1948 and 1967, as well as defeating Syria in three wars in 1948, 1967, and 1973, these three countries were on some level brought to their senses and in the case of Egypt and Jordan they struck peace deals with Israel seeing the futility of waging conventional wars against the Jewish state. Syria was also dealt a reality check and has avoided waging war on Israel and has stuck with the ceasefire agreements that ended with their defeat by Israel in 1973.

On the other hand Hamas, that rules all of Gaza with an iron fist, and Hezbollah, that has South Lebanon in its iron grip, in spite of a number of wars and confrontations over the decades that they have been in power in their confrontations with Israel that has consistently ground them to halts, have never accepted the fact that Israel has always been victorious and have insisted on a policy of waging conventional and unconventional wars against Israel.

The key factor that keeps the war machines and engines of both Hamas and Hezbollah running on a never-give-up-mentality against Israel all the time in this game is that the militant hegemonistic Iranian regime eggs on both Hamas and Hezbollah by rearming and training them, giving them geopolitical, tactical and strategic support on every level, This is despite every defeat that Hamas and Hezbollah have suffered at the hands of the Israeli army in previous decades.

What Iran, Hamas and Heznbollah share in common is a powerful Islamic religious fanatical belief system that keeps their level of Jew-hatred and desires to wipe Israel off the face of the Earth boiling at top temperatures and running at high speed. This tidal force of Islamic negativity from the Dark Side keeps them going like Darth Vader in Star Wars against The Force of the good guys. They are motivated by hate which to them is like breathing air, the fire so to speak comes out of their nostrils.

How does one slay such a vicious rabid steaming dragon? It's not easy!

One way is to do to them what the United States did to the Japanese to end World War Two in 1945: Show them no mercy and inflict a devastating fatal defeat on them that they are forced to give up on pain of total annihilation! In other words deliver what is known in boxing as a knockout punch once and for all teaching them a lesson they will never forget!

There is another way, it's more subtle and more Jewish in some ways. You need to be a learned Jew to truly understand this problem. It all goes back to Torah roots of Esau's and Ishmael's hatred for the Children of Israel. In fact these peculiar Jew haters, the Muslims fundamentalists, view themselves as the true descendants of Abraham and deny the Children of Israel, today known as the Jewish People, their rightful place at the head of the Abrahamic religious table as it were. That is why they wage Jihad, "holy war" to drive the Jewish "infidels" ("unbelievers" ) out of "Palestine" that they view as a Muslim land occupied by the Jewish colonizers in their eyes.

For the Shiite Iranians and their Hamas and Hezbollah proxies its their own version of an Armageddon showdown against the Yahuds (Jews) following in the footsteps of Nazi Germany's "War Against the Jews", and it's their religious and nationalist ideology that drives them to want to eliminate the Jews and Israel because it stands in the way of their own vision of dominating the world via a grand global Jihad. They will fight to the death and rise again and again like a modern day evil Phoenix as they imagine in their fantasy that they will succeed in their goal. They don't care if they die in the process because to their way of religious Islamic "thinking" they are Shaheeds ("holy warriors'') who are going to go to heaven and be rewarded with plenty of virgins as a reward for killing and dying for Allah. That's why you can always hear them screaming "Allahu Akbar" or "God Is Great", in Hebrew that would be "Elokim Gibor" meaning "God Is Mighty"!

The only way to counter them according to classic Judaism is in the old-fashioned way, by doing Teshuva, Tefila, Tzedaka, as we say on the Jewish Holy Days of Rosh HaShana and Yom Kippur Repentance (Return to the Jewish God), Prayer, and Charity remove the evil decree and to be the true Am HaKadosh, Holy Nation!

The way to stop the cycle of wars by Iran, Hamas, Hezbollah and the other Jew-haters against the Jewish People is for the Jewish people to do teshiva, which means returning to God and the ways of the Jewish ancestors such as Mordechai and Esther in ancient Persia who led the Jewish People in exile to do do Teshuva and then victory over the ancient Persian Empire, and like the Maccabees, the few who defeated the many and mighty Greeks because they rededicated (that's what "Hanukkah" means) themselves to the true and pure way of worshipping God through study of the Torah and the doing of the Mitzvot correctly.

Then, and only then, will the Jewish People be able to defeat the powers of the dark side, be they Iran, Hamas, Hezbollah and all the Jew haters of the world and thereby bring the Final Redemption to its completion.

Rabbi Yitschak Rudomin was born to Holocaust survivor parents in Israel, grew up in South Africa, and lives in Brooklyn, NY. He is an alumnus of Yeshiva Rabbi Chaim Berlin and of Teachers College–Columbia University. He heads the Jewish Professionals Institute dedicated to Jewish Adult Education and Outreach – Kiruv Rechokim. He was the Director of the Belzer Chasidim's Sinai Heritage Center of Manhattan 1988–1995, a Trustee of AJOP

