The nation is in the midst of a heart-wrenching crisis. Recent attacks by Hamas terrorists have resulted in the tragic loss of over 1,300 lives, with more than 3,000 individuals injured.

Amidst this devastation, Hatzalah has been at the forefront, working tirelessly to provide essential medical assistance to the victims. However, the sheer scale of this crisis has strained our resources to their limits. We are facing an acute shortage of vital equipment needed to protect our brave soldiers and emergency responders who are on the ground, risking their lives every moment.

This is where we need your immediate support. Our urgent requirements include:

Advanced medical equipment

Ceramic protective gear like helmets and vests

Armored vehicles for safe transport

Every contribution, no matter its size, can make a significant difference. Your donation will directly aid those who are putting everything on the line to defend our nation and its people.

Beyond the immediate needs, your generosity will also provide hope and strength to the countless families and individuals affected by this tragedy.

Please stand with us during this critical time. Together, we can make a tangible difference.

Thank you for your unwavering support and for being an integral part of our mission to save lives.



Warm regards,



Hatzalah Rescuers Without Borders Organization



Am Yisroel Chai!