An Arab flight attendant at El Al Israel Airlines was fired after writing in a social media post about the murderous terrorist attack by Hamas against Israel that she feels "sorry for the shaheeds (martyrs -ed)", Channel 12 News reported on Sunday,

In the post she published, the flight attendant wrote, "The situation is difficult, may God have mercy on the shaheeds." In addition, she published a video in which she called on Israeli Arabs to be careful in view of the situation.

At a hearing that was held for her, the employee claimed that her comments were acceptable statements for anyone who has died.

Meanwhile, condemnations of the expressions of support for terrorism were posted to an internal group of El Al flight attendants on Facebook. "In such a difficult time when flight attendants need to find the strength to get on flights - there is no place to support a terrorist supporter. Never," read one of the posts in the group.

El Al Airlines stated that "the employee was fired due to inappropriate statements".