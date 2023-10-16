The IDF has released a photo of the key Hamas terrorists who have been eliminated by the IDF and the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) since the start of the war in the Gaza Strip.

Among those terrorists is Muetaz Eid, the Commander of the Hamas Southern District of National Security, who was eliminated on Sunday based on precise Shin Bet and IDF intelligence.

Another Hamas terrorist who was eliminated is Billal Al Kedra, the Nukhba commander of the forces in southern Khan Yunis, who was responsible for the Kibbutz Nirim massacre.