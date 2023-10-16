Israel's former Ambassador to the United Nations, MK Danny Danon, on Sunday criticized Kan 11 News’ commentator Moav Vardi, who estimated that the goal set by the cabinet for the operation in Gaza is not the destruction of Hamas.

Vardi had said on air, "Weeks would be needed to achieve the goals of the operation against Hamas, and the goal is to defeat Hamas in a manner that it will not have the ability and motivation to harm Israel. At the same time, it is important that the public have no illusions that Hamas is going to be wiped out.”

“It will take many years to clear Gaza of all the weapons. This is not the goal. We do not pretend to destroy every weapon and every fighter, but to cause a fatal injury that leads to a situation where the fighting force is unable to fight," added Vardi.

Danon rejected the comments and stated that the people of Israel demand that Hamas be completely destroyed.

"Is it possible that there are those who do not understand the situation? Such 'explanations' have led us to where we are. Those who in the past tried to intimidate with extreme scenarios and prevented an in-depth treatment of Hamas brought upon us the current disaster," he said.

"There is no worse situation than the day when over a thousand civilians were massacred and hundreds were kidnapped. The people of Israel will not accept anything less than the complete destruction of Hamas. We don't come back until we win," Danon concluded.