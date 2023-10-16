After the horrific slaughter of innocent civilians by Hamas on our Holy Sabbath and Holiday, it is not enough to crush them. It is time to discuss re-establishing the 22 Jewish communities that were expelled in 2005.

Had these towns not been “dis-engaged” the situation would be vastly different. They were the frontlines protecting the South. They were strategically set up to act as a buffer zone to prevent the barbaric and depraved assault we all have witnessed. They were better fortified and better equipped than the towns struck on Simchat Torah. With the expulsion of 10,000 Jews from Gush Katif in 2005, Hamas got that much closer to large Population centers.

There was relative calm in the South of Israel for the 30 plus years the 22 Jewish communities existed there.I had the opportunity to see first hand the tremendous value of the Jewish Gush Katif enclave in Gaza. There were no successful infiltrations by Hamas. The Shabbat I stayed there in April of 2005, three infiltrators were caught immediately.

After the so called Gaza disengagement Hamas took control over Gaza. Israel gave up one of the world’s great agricultural enterprises especially of organically grown vegetables in the so called disengagement.

Hamas immediately destroyed any trace of these farms. They desecrated all of the beautiful Synagogues and Yeshivot. They turned the area into a missile launching zone. Millions of dollars had been given by international donors for building in Gaza. Instead of using the money for agriculture they built terror tunnels.

The area has not had one day of quiet since the expulsion of Jews. In 2006 Gilad Shalit was abducted and Israel carried out “Operation Summer Rains” which lasted from June 28, 2006 to November 26,2006.

Unfortunately it did not stop the missile attacks. In June 2014, three Israeli teenagers , Eyal Yifrach, Gilad Shaer,and Naftali Fraenkel were abducted and murdered setting into motion Operation Protective Edge which lasted from July 8, 2014 to August 5, 2014. Unfortunately, this ground operation did not finish Hamas off.

Missile attacks in the thousands had continued since. The grisly murder of over 1300 (the number continues to rise) and the abduction of over 150 Israelis including women, children and babies has made Israel (rightfully and justifiably so) determined to finally put Hamas out of business. It will take a unified front from not only Israel but all of its allies. When this is accomplished and it won’t be easy, I would call for the establishment of a new Gush Katif. I am sure if those Israelis who were tortured, butchered and murdered could speak they would agree.