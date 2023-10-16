The city of Ofakim is grieving over the loss of Dovid Chaim Peretz, a father of seven who was ruthlessly murdered by terrorists this past Simchat Torah.

“My father went to synagogue,” writes his 17-year-old daughter Chana, the pain palpable in a letter, “and he was met by an unspeakable fate—mercilessly murdered by terrorists.”

Click here to help

In a brutal instant, seven children became orphans, their world unhinged by an act of unimaginable cruelty.

Established for the Peretz family and four other families, The Ofakim Orphan Fund has been established to support the Peretz family and four other families who lost their loved ones last week. The obligation now falls upon the public to lift Chana and others from the debris of catastrophe, to light up their darkness, ensuring that, even in the depths of despair, hope will always find a way to pierce through.

Please, lend a hand to these families and donate here to shine a light during their darkest hour, and to demonstrate that when terror seeks to divide and destroy, we respond with unity, love, and unbreakable resolve.

CLICK HERE TO LIGHT UP THEIR DARKNESS

CLICK HERE FOR A LETTER FROM CHANA PERETZ