The IDF struck Hezbollah military infrastructure in Lebanon on Sunday night.

The strikes were in response to the shooting toward Israeli territory on Sunday.

On Sunday evening, IDF soldiers exchanged fire with terrorists near Kiryat Shmona and the residents of the city were asked to remain indoors.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said at the time, “IDF fighter jets are currently striking Hezbollah military infrastructure in Lebanon. At the same time, a report was received regarding a shooting toward IDF soldiers along the border of Lebanon. IDF soldiers in the area are responding with live fire.”

Before that, it was suspected that terrorists had infiltrated Metula, which is located near the border with Lebanon, but the IDF later announced, following an investigation, that no terrorists had infiltrated from Lebanese territory.

Earlier, for the first time during the war, a siren was activated in the northern Israeli city of Nahariya. Sirens were also sounded in Shlomi and towns in the Mateh Asher Regional Council.

On Sunday morning, terrorists from Lebanon fired an anti-tank missile at Moshav Shtula in northern Israel.

Rescue and medical forces called to the scene reported that three people were injured, one of whom was in serious condition. The most seriously injured victim, a construction worker in his 40s, later succumbed to his injuries.

The Hezbollah terrorist organization claimed responsibility for the attack to Al Jazeera. IDF troops launched retaliatory strikes against terrorist targets in Lebanon following the attack on Shtula.