Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan on Sunday issued a blistering response to the UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths who warned of the death of thousands in Gaza without condemning Hamas.

Ambassador Erdan responded on X, “Thousands of Israelis were murdered and maimed in the Hamas Nazi’s barbaric terror attack. And tens of thousands more will be massacred in the future if this savage terror group is not obliterated.”

“Have you been living under a rock? Your double standards truly know no bounds…,” added Erdan.

“Where was your outcry when Hamas funneled all UN funds to dig terror tunnels and manufacture rockets targeting Israeli civilians? When Hamas diverted every resource – water, energy, civilian infrastructure – from the Gazan population to their terror capabilities?” the Ambassador asked.

“Why have you never condemned this publicly? Do you recall how you removed Sarah Muscroft, your head of office, from her position for condemning rocket fire on civilians?”

“Your voluntary blindness to the facts played a pivotal role in the creation of the terror machine that Gaza is today. UN officials have zero credibility or legitimacy to reprimand the country at the forefront of the war on terror! While we try to rescue the hostages. Shame on you!” said Erdan.

“If you, as the head of a humanitarian agency, truly want the suffering of all sides to end, start by calling on Hamas to release all hostages. This is the most urgent humanitarian crisis. And following the return of the hostages, Hamas should turn themselves in, as the designated terrorists that they are,” he concluded.