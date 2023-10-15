An initial medical report on the condition of the hostages and missing persons has found that there is an immediate danger to life and unbearable suffering for some of the hostages and missing persons.

The report, presented today to International Red Cross representatives in Israel who visited the Families Headquarters, reveals the horrific situation: Parkinson's disease and multiple sclerosis patients, people with special needs, infants, and the elderly are enduring extreme conditions as time runs critically short.

Examples of critical cases:

A 9-month-old baby being fed only baby formula in need of proper nutrition and vital baby products.

Children ages 5, 13, and 16 with autism require special assistance.

A 23-year-old woman with an untreated gunshot wound and wounded people with amputated limbs.

A 27-year-old woman with Crohn's disease requires biological treatment and medical nutritional therapy whose condition is at risk of worsening.

A man with a severe autoimmune disease who requires hospital biological treatment is at risk of worsening and death.

A 60-year-old man with multiple sclerosis who has difficulty walking.

An 85-year-old woman with heart failure, kidney disease, asthma, and cardiac arrhythmias is at risk of developing blood clots, fluid retention, and death.

An elderly woman with Parkinson's disease and dementia who suffers from being underweight is at risk of a worsening condition and death.

The report submitted today to the Red Cross by the medical team headed by Prof. Hagai Levin describes the condition of the hostages and missing persons suffering unbearable and life-threatening torture due to lack of access to medical care. According to the report, they are undergoing indescribable suffering and need urgent treatment with life-saving medications and care for injuries. Based on initial information: Many wounded (after amputations; severe injuries from rape), medical conditions such as Parkinson's, multiple sclerosis, heart disease, and cancer; and patients with special needs such as autism, dementia, and infants.

A detailed file with information on over 150 hostages and missing persons was sent on October 14th to the contact person of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), and then an additional update was sent.