Commanding Officer of the Israeli Air Force Maj. Gen. Tomer Bar said on Sunday that the Air Force is doing everything in its ability to prepare the Gaza Strip for a successful ground incursion.

"We are preparing the front for the most effective maneuverability. We are removing as many threats as possible from the ground and the air. We will do what we need aggressively, so if it is decided to maneuver, we will allow for the best ground incursion that will allow the soldiers the freedom of movement," Bar stated.

He added. "The Air Force will work shoulder to shoulder with the ground forces, it is fully enlisted for ground operations. Protecting the forces is our mission.

"We are hurting but are fighting. From the moment the events in the south began, the IDF, and within it, the Air Force, is working to remove every threat, in offense and in defense. Every day, we investigate, and every day, we improve. We will continue to work in full force until victory," the Air Force Commander stated.

Bar also discussed the possibility that a substantial front will develop in the north due to Hezbollah firing on communities near the Lebanese border. "We are advancing at the moment in combat in the southern front, but we are a set strongly and in high preparedness for any development that may be in the north as well. The Air Force is well spread out with all units in war mode, to answer with fire and to strike as needed."

According to him, the fighting relies on many substantial operations which are not as publicized. "There are many stories of bravery about the soldiers on the ground, the few versus the many. Attack helicopter pilots worked with determination against the enemy, strikes by remote-controlled aircraft killed many terrorists. Helicopters brought soldiers to the battlefield while contending with fire directed at them. We are proud of them and the reservists who prove the strength of the IDF and the Air Force.