A doctor who expressed support on social media for Hamas terrorists has been immediately suspended from his job at the Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center, pending a hearing to examine his termination.

The hospital notified the Civil Administration of the suspension of the doctor's permit to enter Israel.

The cardiologist from Hevron “liked” a post on Facebook that stated that Hamas leader Mohammed Deif is "the only legitimate representative of the Palestinian people".

The Hadassah Medical Center issued a statement: "In light of the current situation in which the country is at war, a doctor who allegedly expressed support on social media for those who violated every basic rule of human decency has been immediately suspended from Hadassah pending a hearing to examine the termination of his work, as required by law. At the same time, the hospital Informed the Civil Administration of the freezing of his permit to enter Israel."