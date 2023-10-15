Israel entered its second week of war, which has been dubbed "Swords of Iron," on Saturday. The war was sparked on October 7th, when the Hamas terrorist organization launched a surprise attack by land, air, and sea. After a heavy barrage of several thousand bullets, Hamas terrorists invaded Israeli territory, infiltrating military bases and civilian population centers, where they massacred the inhabitants and took others captive. As of Sunday, October 15th, over 1,300 Israelis have been killed, about 3,400 were injured, and at least 100 Israelis, including civilians, are in Hamas captivity.

Since last Saturday, the IDF has been striking terror targets in the Gaza Strip as Gaza terror organizations continue to fire rockets into Israel. At the same time, terrorists in Lebanon and Syria have also targeted Israel with missile attacks. The IDF has retaliated to those attacks with tank and artillery fire, as well as airstrikes.

Live Updates:

Sunday, 6:55 p.m.: Missile sirens sounding in central Israel, Tel Aviv.

Sunday 5:30 p.m.: Energy and Infrastructure Minister Israel Katz confirmed that the water supply has been restored to parts of the southern Gaza Strip. "The decision to open the water in specific locations for the residents of the southern Gaza Strip, which was agreed on between Prime Minister Netanyahu and President Biden, matches our policy and allows us to tighten the unprecedented general siege on Gaza, without electricity, without water, without gas, until Hamas is erased," a statement from Katz's office read.

Sunday, 5:20 p.m.: IDF attack helicopters are striking military infrastructure in Lebanon. At the same time, reports have been received regarding shots being fired at IDF forces on the Lebanese border. IDF forces are returning fire.

Sunday, 4:07 p.m.: Missile sirens sound in the communities of Shlomi, Betzet, and Rosh Hanikra and the city of Nahariya in northern Israel.

Sunday, 3:25 p.m: According to the IDF, a report was received regarding anti-tank-missile fire toward an IDF military post along the border of Lebanon.

Sunday, 1:55 p.m.: Red alert sirens were activated in numerous towns and cities in central Israel, including Tel Aviv and Herzliya, as Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip launched a massive rocket barrage at the center of the country Sunday afternoon.

No reports have been made of injuries as a result of the rocket barrage so far. Magen David Adom reported that it was dispatching personnel to the area following the sirens.

Earlier, a rocket struck a building in the southern city of Sderot. No one was injured in the rocket strike.

Southern Israel has been under rocket fire from Gaza all day.

Sunday, 1:10 p.m.: Red alert sirens activate in Kfar Aza and Sa'ad.

Sunday, 12:59 p.m.: Red alert sirens activate in Sderot and other southern communities.

Sunday, 12:16 p.m.: 535 out of the 919 civilians who are confirmed to have been murdered during the Hamas massacre on Simchat Torah have been identified. 442 of the bodies have been released from burial. This figure only includes civilians and does not include the IDF soldiers who fell in battle against Hamas.

Sunday, 12:01 p.m. Red alert sirens activate in Nahal Oz.

Sunday, 11:15 a.m. Red alert sirens activate in Sderot, Ibim, and Nir Am.

Sunday, 11:10 a.m. The IDF spokesperson said that 286 soldiers have died in the war so far, while 126 families have been notified that their loved ones were abducted to Gaza.

Sunday, 10:32 a.m. Red alert sirens activate in Mefalsim and Nahal Oz.

Sunday, 10:12 a.m. Red alert sirens activated in Nahal Oz in southern Israel

Sunday, 10:00 a.m. A terrorist was reportedly killed near Kibbutz Nir Am near Sderot.

Sunday, 8:33 a.m. The full magnitude of the massacre in Kfar Aza was revealed. 52 residents were murdered, seven were abducted to Gaza, and thirteen are still missing.

Sunday, 6:43 a.m.: Sirens were sounded in Moshav Sde Eliezer in the Upper Galilee region.

Saturday, 11:56 p.m.: Syrian reports claim that the international airport in Aleppo has been attacked.

Saturday, 11:53 p.m.: Terrorists were identified exiting a tunnel in Gaza, and were eliminated.

Saturday, 11:48 p.m.: The Home Front Command has released a map detailing the various restrictions in each area of Israel. In Eilat, the Arava region, the southern Negev, and some of the communities near the Dead Sea, schools will be open as usual, with no restrictions.

In the majority of Israel, including Jerusalem, it will be possible to hold educational activities so long as students and staff can reach an appropriate shelter within the necessary time frame.

In the Gaza border region, western and central Negev, western Lachish, Lachish, lowlands, Dan region, the northern armistice line, the northern Golan, and some areas of the southern Golan, schools will remain closed.

Following confusion on the matter, the Jerusalem municipality stated: "Tomorrow, there will be no school in the city of Jerusalem, in all educational institutions, from daycares through high schools."

"For any update on the matter later in the week, a notification will be sent to residents."

Saturday, 10:23 p.m.: The IDF is striking at the source of the rocket fire from Syria.

Saturday, 10:15 p.m.: A rocket fired from Syria has been intercepted.

Saturday, 10:02 p.m.: Sirens sound in the Galilee and Golan.

Saturday, 9:00 p.m.: Sirens sound in Tel Aviv, Bnei Brak, Holon, Rishon Lezion, Ramat Gan, Ramle, and other areas in central Israel.

Saturday, 8:56 p.m.: The IDF has confirmed that earlier on Saturday, IDF aircraft, artillery and tanks struck several military targets of the Hezbollah terrorist organization in Lebanon in response to the mortar shells launched toward Israeli territory.

Saturday, 8:31 p.m.: MK Avigdor Liberman and his Yisrael Beytenu party have joined the emergency government and the Cabinet.

Earlier on Saturday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited Kibbutz Be'eri and Kfar Aza.

Saturday, 7:31 p.m.: The police have published the names of three additional police officers who fell in battle, bringing the number of fallen officers to 51.

Saturday, 7:23 p.m.: Over Shabbat (the Sabbath), air raid sirens sounded in central (Friday at 8:00 p.m. and 9:59p.m.; Saturday at approximately 11:30 a.m. and 5 pm) and southern (throughout Friday night and Saturday) Israel.

An infiltration attempt was reported on Friday night for the haredi city of Beitar Illit and for the town of Ma'ale Efraim, and shortly afterward, the situation was declared to be safe. In Gornot Hagalil in northern Israel, an infiltration attempt was reported at 12:51 Saturday afternoon; in Ma'aleh Michmash, an infiltration was reported at 2:05 a.m. Saturday morning. Hostile aircraft infiltrations were reported in Shfar'am and I'billin at 1:10 a.m. Saturday morning.

Saturday, 7:14 p.m.: Two people were critically injured Saturday in an ammunition explosion in the northern city of Nahariya.

Magen David Adom evacuated the injured to a hospital. The incident is being investigated.

Saturday, 7:08 p.m.: The IDF and ISA targeted a company commander of the Hamas "Nukhba" commando forces who led the Hamas terror attack against Israel

Saturday, 7:06 p.m.: The Russian Embassy in Israel has reported that 16 Russians have been killed so far in Hamas' attack on Israel, and eight Russians are missing,

Russia's RIA Novosti reported that at least one Russian citizen is being held hostage in Gaza.

Saturday, 7:04 p.m.: A number of mortars were launched towards Israeli military sites from Lebanese territory, the IDF said. The IDF returned fire towards the location from which the rockets were fired.

Saturday, 7:02 p.m.: The US has informed citizens who registered through the Embassy's crisis page that emergency flights are available Saturday night through Sunday.

The flights will not be to the US, but to the first available safe location. Citizens will be required to sign a promissory note committing to repay the US government the cost of the flights, and will be responsible for their own accommodations and the rest of their journeys.

Those wishing to depart Israel were asked to arrive at Ben Gurion Interantional Airport and be prepared to wait until an appropriate flight is found.

Saturday, 6:59 p.m.: On Saturday afternoon, Al Jazeera reported that nine hostages, including four foreign nationals were executed Saturday by Hamas. According to Hamas, the executions were in revenge for Israel's strikes on Hamas military buildings.

Initially, Hamas' military wing had claimed that the hostages were killed in Israeli air strikes in Gaza.

Saturday, 12:13 a.m.: Three rockets fired from the Gaza Strip exploded in the city of Sderot. The municipality said that one of the rockets caused a fire in a house and a power outage in a residential neighborhood in the city was reported. There are no injuries.

