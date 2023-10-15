Ben Hayton, an IDF reservist, has published a video addressing the public who are preparing donations to support the Israeli forces who have been mobilized since the Hamas invasion.

Most of the donations, he explains, are in the form of sweets or snacks, which are enjoyable but not helpful to soldiers preparing for combat. Instead, he recommends, there are a number of items readily available in stores throughout Israel and online that can improve a soldier in combat.

Paracord and duct tape, both sold at sporting and camping stores such as the Rikushet chain in Israel, help soldiers fasten their gear properly so it does not fall off or move out of position.

A number of readily available medical items, such as Licoplast ointment for minor cuts, small bandages, small prepacked first aid kits, and blister bandages, can be of great help to a soldier whose injuries to not require the attention of his unit medic.

A windlass tourniquet, or CAT, he says, is a vital piece of equipment for everyone to have at home, and the more that can be sent to the IDF's front lines, the better. The tourniquet can mean the difference between life and death when a soldier is injured and in danger of losing too much blood. Black permanent markers are also needed to mark the time a tourniquet was applied, as well as marking ownership of equipment.

Dehydration, he says, is a serious concern on the front lines. People can donate hydration packs, known colloquially as Camelbacks, and Electro-Rice additive powder to speed up the rehydration process for a soldier who loses too much water.

White-out can be used to apply distinct, permanent markings on the IDF's olive-colored gear, letting both the soldier and his comrades know exactly what equipment is where at a glance.

Leatherman-style folding multitools can be used to clean weapons, preventing deadly jams when a soldiers is under fire.

If someone insists on buying snacks, Hayton concludes, it must be something that can fit into the pocket of a tactical vest. He particularly recommends protein bars as a way for every soldier to carry enough food for a full day on their person.