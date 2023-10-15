Yael Ayalon, principal of high school in Tel Aviv, published a post on Facebook that contained a picture of PLO flags alongside the caption: "A nation that conquers another nation will never be free."

"Leave, go to Gaza, stupid," wrote one user. Another tagged the Minister of Education and wrote: "Please make sure to deal with this horrifying phenomenon." "Ashamed that it was the principal of my high school," a third wrote. Others wrote: "I don't believe my eyes" and "Shame on the State of Israel."

Following the storm it caused, Ayalon deleted the original post and wrote: "In the last half hour I have received hundreds of harsh comments regarding a post in which I referred to the fact that there are children, women and elderly people in Gaza as well. Those who know me know that I am busy 24/7 taking care of the students of my school and more than that. I am also helping the victims of near the Gaza Strip and our heroic soldiers. I attended three funerals. Unfortunately, there will probably be more. My heart is broken just like everyone else's. Even in such a difficult time I try to remember that there is a cruel enemy whose punishment is death, and there are victims who did not commit a crime. I am taking down the post right now, since it offended many people. I want to convey my love to my friends from the Arab society. Hoping for better days."

In the meantime, the Jerusalem district police last night arrested two residents of East Jerusalem, a teacher at a school in East Jerusalem and a children's transportation coordinator on suspicion of praising, inciting and speaking hate and identifying with a terrorist organization. Since the beginning of the war, 40 suspects of inciting or supporting terrorism have been arrested and interrogated in the Jerusalem district.