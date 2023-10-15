Neta Epstein lived with his partner, Iran Shavit, in Kfar Aza and was murdered while protecting her with his body.

Yael Shavit, Iran's mother, told about Neta's heartbreaking act of heroism and the story of her daughter's survival.

"Neta's grandmother was murdered this morning," Yael said sadly. "She was the first to be murdered. His uncle Ofir was the second to be murdered. Neta and Iran heard and knew all this while they are still besieged in the shelter. We were in contact with them the whole time. At 10:30 we received a message from them that the terrorists are outside, breaking the windows and breaking into the apartment."

"The terrorists managed to open the shelter and threw two grenades. Neta and Iran clung to the wall and hid. After that they threw the third grenade. It rolled in the direction of Iran. Neta immediately jumped on the grenade, so that Iran wouldn't get hurt, and he even shouted 'grenade', while the criminals shot him a bunch of bullets. Iran saw how part of his body landed in the door, and part next to the bed."

"The terrorists did not jump over the body to see if there was anyone else in the room. They simply decided to confirm their kill and threw another grenade. Luckily, Iran was not hit by it. The grenade ignited a picture that was on the floor, and it started to catch fire. From inside the room, Iran wrote to us: 'Neta is dead and there is smoke in the room and the picture is on fire.'"