Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday spoke with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

The European leaders expressed their unswerving support for Israel.

Prime Minister Netanyahu thanked them for sanding with Israel, and it was agreed to stay in regular contact.

On Friday, Netanyahu said, "We are pounding our enemies with unprecedented force, and I stress, this is only the beginning. Our enemies have only just begun to pay the price. I will not detail our plans, but I tell you, this is only the beginning."

"In my phone calls with President Biden and other world leaders, and through many other efforts, we are securing vast international support for Israel. Earlier today I met with the US secretary of state. We are ensuring that the war will continue through munitions and weapons that are en route to Israel. We will obliterate Hamas, we will triumph. It might take time, but we will end this war stronger than ever. ‘May the Almighty cause the enemies who rise up against us to be struck down before them.’ Shabbat Shalom."