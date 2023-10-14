Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday visited communities near the Gaza border, one week after Hamas massacred entire families, including infants and children.

Due to security reasons, Netanyahu's visit to Kfar Aza and Kibbutz Be'eri was held under tight security, which was removed Saturday afternoon. During his visit, Netanyahu spoke with the soldiers and fighters on the ground, among them the commander of the Paratroopers Brigade (Battalion 35), who described the first difficult hours of fighting with the terrorists.

"We are all Otef Aza," Netanyahu told the fighters in Be'eri, using the Hebrew term for the communities surrounding the border with Gaza. "Now this will be the strip of revival. With forces, and a lot of energy."

Watch the Hebrew video:

On Friday, Netanyahu said, "We are pounding our enemies with unprecedented force, and I stress, this is only the beginning. Our enemies have only just begun to pay the price. I will not detail our plans, but I tell you, this is only the beginning."

"We will obliterate Hamas, we will triumph. It might take time, but we will end this war stronger than ever. ‘May the Almighty cause the enemies who rise up against us to be struck down before them.’ Shabbat Shalom."