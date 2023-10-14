The Hamas terror group has published a video clip showing footage of Israeli children kidnapped Saturday morning from Kibbutz Holit.

In the video, Hamas terrorists can be seen rocking a baby's cradle, to the sound of incessant crying. The terrorists can be seen sitting comfortably in a home on the kibbutz, and picking up the children. It is not clear what became of the children in the video clip.

The video was seemingly filmed on Saturday morning, while the terrorists raided homes on the kibbutz.



Israel National News - Arutz Sheva will not be publishing the footage shared on social media.

Earlier this week, 40 babies were killed, some of whom were found decapitated at the scene of one of the Hamas-perpetrated massacres in southern Israel.

Thus far, over 1,300 Israelis have been killed since Hamas' attack on Israel, and over 3,300 have been injured.