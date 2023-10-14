Upon receipt of a report that there people had been injured following a terrorist infiltration into Zikim, soldiers from the IDF's Unit 669 rescue unit were called to the scene. The forces worked to evacuate the injured, while under fire.

Since the start of the fighting, Unit 669 has evacuated approximately 200 injured, in 45 different operations.

Y., one of the pilots who took part in the operation, said, "We received a report of a terrorist infiltration near Zikim, and that there were a number of our forces who were injured. We arrived as quickly as possible at the scene of the event, and joined up with the forces who were on the ground and with the attack helicopter. We entered the scene of the incident under fire and evacuated the injured to hospitals. We understood that our task is to save the soldiers' lives. That is what we did and that is what we will continue to do, whenever necessary."