The IDF spokesmand has issued the following announcment:

In recent days, IDF soldiers have engaged in combat with terrorists in Israeli communities and military posts in areas surrounding Gaza.

Acting with great courage and determination, the soldiers regained control of the Israeli communities and military posts, evacuated the wounded, and seized weapons used by the terrorists.



With the support of an extensive logistical effort and hundreds of thousands of drafted reservists, IDF forces are currently preparing to implement a wide range of operational offensive plans, which can include combined and coordinated strikes from the air, sea and land.



In parallel, the IDF’s Ground Forces and Technological and Logistics Directorate (J4) are preparing IDF forces for an expanded arena of combat. As part of logistical preparations, the directorate established the Forward Logistics Centers (FLC) to allow combat units to rapidly get the equipment they need. In the last few days, the equipment required for combat has been transferred to the relevant forces, and, at this stage, various units of the Technological and Logistics Directorate (J4) are working to complete the supply of advanced technological tools and equipment as needed.

IDF battalions and soldiers are deployed across the country and are increasing operational readiness for the next stages of the war, with an emphasis on significant ground operations.