According to the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), in the days following Hamas’s atrocities across Israel, Hamas supporters and other antisemitic activists have threatened and targeted Jewish and Israeli individuals and institutions worldwide.

The ADL has publihed the following select list of antisemitic incidents outside of Israel with an apparent connection to the events in Israel:

Geneva, Switzerland

The antisemitic slogan, “Khaybar Khaybar, oh Jew, the army of Mohammed will return,” was chanted at a pro-Hamas rally.

Bogotá, Colombia

The Israeli Embassy was vandalized with antisemitic graffiti, including slogans that equated Zionism with Nazism, “Against Zionism” with the “s” converted to a swastika, and a Star of David was equated with a swastika.

France

Gérald Darmanin, Minister of the Interior, announced that police had recorded 1,000 antisemitic incidents in 48 hours, including 50 that were “particularly serious.” Among them he noted: “People going to synagogues, many of them, shouting threats. There have been 16 arrests in the last two days. Drones entering schoolyards with a camera. But also slogans, graffiti, threatening letters.”

Porto, Portugal

The synagogue in Porto vandalized with "Free Palestine" and "End Israel Aparteid" (sic)

Sydney, Australia

“Gas the Jews” was shouted at a pro-Palestinian protest outside the Sydney Opera House.

UK

The Community Security Trust, the security agency of the British Jewish community, said that reported antisemitic incidents have tripled from “what we would expect for the three days Saturday to Monday.”

London, UK

A kosher restaurant in London had its windows broken and anti-Israel graffiti was spraypainted nearby.

Madrid, Spain

“Free Palestine” and a crossed-out Star of David were spray-painted on a synagogue in Madrid.

Bogota, Colombia

Vandals spray-painted graffiti with swastikas on the columns of the building housing the Israeli embassy.