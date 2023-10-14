The IDF and ISA targeted a company commander of the Hamas "Nukhba" commando forces who led the Hamas terror attack against Israeli communities near the Gaza Strip

Based on precise IDF and ISA intelligence, IDF aircraft killed Ali Qadi, a company commander of the Hamas "Nukhba" commando force, who led the terror attack in Israeli communities near the Gaza Strip last weekend. In 2005, Ali was apprehended following the kidnapping and murder of Israeli civilians and was released as part of the Gilad Shalit prisoner exchange.