In recent days, the Commanding Officer of the Home Front Command, MG Rafi Milo, visited Israel’s southern communities and the area surrounding the Gaza Strip.

During the visits, MG Rafi Milo held a discussion with heads of the local authorities and councils and presented them with the Home Front Command emergency directives of the Home Front Command and emphasized the importance of following the directives. MG Rafi Milo was also presented with the various actions taken by various bodies to support and help the residents of the south.

In addition, MG Rafi Milo visited Kibbutz Be’eri and had an extensive discussion with the farm manager of Kibbutz Be’eri and the manager of the printing house. The discussions focused on the kibbutz's continuing function in the future and the restoration of the area.

"I understand that the local authorities and councils are constantly working with civilians with sensitivity and appreciation for their resolve. The Home Front Command will continue to work shoulder to shoulder with the relevant authorities, accompany and assist efforts to increase resilience and maintain operational continuity during combat,” said Milo.

“I would like to mention the emergency response units who operated heroically, fought and protected the residents. The bravery and strength you give us with the help of dedication and spirit, along with our strength as a military, are the elements that will lead us to victory. Continue to encourage civilians to follow the instructions of the Home Front Command – these instructions save lives," he added.

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)