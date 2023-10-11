Red alert sirens activated in many communities in northern Israel as over a dozen drones are believed to have penetrated Israeli territory from Lebanon this evening (Wednesday).

According to initial reports, a suspected 15-20 craft are believed to have penetrated Israeli airspace. The purpose of the drone invasion is currently unclear.

Earlier, the US government announced that the American embassy in Beirut would be evacuated for fear that Hezbollah would drag Lebanon into another conflict with Israel. American citizens in Lebanon were also instructed to leave the country.