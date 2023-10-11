Yesterday (Tuesday), Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan met with New York Governor Kathy Hochul at the Israeli UN Mission. The Governor expressed the unwavering support of the state of New York for Israel and its right to defend itself.

Ambassador Erdan and Governor Hochul watched U.S. President Joe Biden's speech on the Hamas massacre of 1,200 Israelis together and then discussed ways in which New York can help strengthen Israel and maintain the safety and security of the Jewish communities in New York, the largest outside of Israel, especially now in light of the dangerous security situation.

Governor Hochul emphasized that New York is in pain and shares in the grief of the bereaved families of the victims and those kidnapped and held captive.

Ambassador Erdan said, “Governor Hochul is a true friend of Israel. We watched President Biden's moving speech together and I thanked her for her support. We discussed the need to significantly strengthen the security measures around Jewish public institutions due to the increase in antisemitism and I invited the Governor to visit Israel.”